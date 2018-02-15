‘Go for the Gold Winter Games’ at Fulton’s Sugar Bush

On Sunday, February 25th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is hosting Go for Gold Winter Games at Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush. Don’t worry — Olympic-level athleticism is not required!

Our winter games are all about having fun in nature. This event will also be the finale for MMLT’s campaign to raise funds for the stewardship of the Byrne Big Creek Nature Preserve near McDonald’s Corners. Come participate in the Go for Gold Winter Games and celebrate our community’s generosity in making Joel Byrne’s dream a reality.

Snowshoe or hike along the Green Trail, starting and ending at the Heritage Maple Path. Try your hand at the polar putt and target toss. Participate in quizzes and riddles and roast marshmallows on the Heritage Maple Path campfire where Chad Clifford of Wilderness Rhythms will be making heritage items using a shaving horse.

Join the games as a family/group or individual. The cost is $10 per adult, children under 18 free. There will be a prize draw for each category (family/group or individual) for those that complete all the games by 3:30 pm. These are not timed events.

Fulton’s Pancake House will also be open so you can indulge in their fluffy pancakes, maple baked beans, maple sausages and delicious maple desserts.

Fulton’s Pancake House is located at 399 Sugar Bush Road near Pakenham. From County Road No. 29, turn onto Cedar Hill Side Road and follow the signs to Sugar Bush Road.

For further information about the Big Creek Campaign and the Go for Gold event at Fulton’s Pancake House, visit mmlt.ca or call Susan at 613 253-2272.