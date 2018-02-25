Harmonica workshops at Musicworks

Musicworks is once again offering a four-part series of harmonica instruction at two levels. There will be a maximum of six adult participants in each class.

March 8,15,22, and 29. Cost $100 for all 4 classes; includes a 15% discount on any harmonicas purchased during the session.

Beginner: learn to play a 10 hole diatonic ©harmonica, beginning with the basics and how to’s. Thursday 7:00-8:00pm

Level 2: Ready for more techniques and styles, keys? Thurs. 8:00-9:00

To register or for more information Call 613-256-7464 or E-mail mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com

It’s Time to Play!