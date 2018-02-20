Helen Foster — obituary

Foster (nee Coburn)

Helen Mazo

Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully in her sleep on 17 February 2018 at Fairview Manor nursing home. She was born on 7th of May 1930 in Toronto, Ontario. She joined the RCAF in 1950 and served until 1955. She was also a public servant working for the Air Force from 1970 until retirement in 1995. She is survived by son Chuck (Cindy), daughter Tanis, grandchildren Kevin, Ryan, Amber, Ellen, Gillian, Heather, Ian, Lindsey and great-granddaughter Claire. Survived by son-in-law Tom and daughter-in-law Kathy. She was predeceased by husband Fred, son Robert, daughter Joanne and grandson Kyle. As per Helen’s final wishes, there will not be a formal service. Donations in memory of Helen may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

