Heritage Dinner remembers Almonte train wreck

Join us for the North Lanark Historical Society’s Annual Heritage Dinner on Friday, February 23rd from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the Almonte Legion.

This year’s guest speaker will be Melissa Alexander, who will be presenting “Remembering the Almonte Train Accident” to commemorate the 75th anniversary of one of the worst railway disasters in Canadian history.

Ms. Alexander is the Project Coordinator of the North Lanark Regional Museum, owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society. The Historical Society has worked tirelessly to commemorate the Almonte Train Accident. In 2002, they erected a memorial at the site of the tragedy and published The Almonte Train Accident, now in its fifth edition, which is filled with first hand accounts and memories from witnesses, first responders, and survivors. The presentation will include pictures and video from survivors of the crash as they tell their story of that fatefulnight. Learn more about this important piece of local history.

The Heritage Dinner is the Historical Society’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds to go the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton and the collection, preservation and celebration of the history of Mississippi Mills and area. Tickets for the Annual Heritage Dinner are $30/person and are available for purchase at the Museum (647 River Road) or at Baker Bob’s in Almonte.

For more information, please call the Museum at 613-257-8503, email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com, or visit www.northlanarkregionalmuseum.com.