Hospital board members play a significant role

Both Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor (AGH/FVM)) and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital (CPDMH) have volunteer Boards of Directors.

The Boards are responsible for setting policy, establishing strategic directions and providing oversight to ensure that each hospital is both meeting its obligations today and heading in the agreed upon direction for the future. Board members are community volunteers who commit a significant amount of time, energy and expertise to support local health care.

CPDMH is currently accepting applications for positions on the Board of Directors. The AGH Board will be doing so in mid-March.

“Our Board members are honoured to serve our local community – because each of us is part of that local community too. Like you, we want to preserve and enhance local health care close to home. We also want to ensure that every patient has the best experience possible,” notes Terry Cairn Board Chair, CPDMH.

“Our local Hospital Boards are made up of committed community members who support excellent patient care, strong community connections and continuous improvement. We need to continue to support and develop health care close to home,” adds Randy Larkin, Board Chair, AGH.

The role of each Board is to govern the hospital by establishing bylaws, policies and procedures that provide the framework within which the Chief Executive Officer manages the day-to-day operations. As partners in the Mississippi River Health Alliance, the two Boards also look at the broader regional and provincial health system. The Boards are accountable to the Champlain Local Health Integration Network and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Application forms are available on the hospital websites. Board members must be at least 18 years of age and must live or work within the region. Current or former (within 2 years) employees or members of the professional staff and their spouses, children, parents or siblings are not eligible to serve.

The Nominating Committee of each Board evaluates applicants based on competencies, knowledge, past governance experience and interest in health care as well as the attributes that the Boards need the next several years to fulfill its directions and obligations. Before being elected to the Board, candidates must be interviewed, provide personal references and submit a criminal reference check.

For more details about the nomination process, please visit www.cpdmh.ca and www.almontegeneral.com.