Judi Simpson marks 25 years at CP library

We’re sharing this news from the Carleton Place Public Library:

One of our own is celebrating a huge milestone this week — 25 years working at the Carleton Place Public Library! Isn’t that fantastic? We think so, too.

Judi is one of the first faces you’ll see when you walk into our library, and our patrons have grown to love that over the years. It’s nice to come into a place and have someone say hello, know your name, and ask you how you’re doing. That’s Judi — always connecting with the wonderful people that use our library.

Judi takes care of our paperback books, processing, adding spine labels, and the correct genre stickers, and she makes sure her book racks are always organized. She also works tirelessly on our discarded books, packaging them up to send off to Better World Books, and prepping books to go on our sale table. She’s one of the people who will call you when you have a book or DVD in, or to let you know about a book we’ve tried to get, but can’t. She can often be heard laughing over some little comment shared with one of our patrons, as many of them know her by name, and can’t wait for her to call!