Junior Civitan spaghetti supper, March 2

ALMONTE JUNIOR CIVITANS

Need a break from all this winter snow? Need a break from cooking? Come join us for a warm, satisfying spaghetti supper complete with Caesar Salad, garlic bread and desserts Friday, Mar 2, serving from 5-7 pm. This is one of two major fundraisers the Almonte Junior Civitans run each year to help us carry out our mandate of “making the world a better place.”

Adults $10.00

Children 6-12 $5.00

5 and under Free.

Almonte Civitan Hall

The Junior Civitan Club was sponsored by the adult Civitan Club in 2008. We are kids in grades 7-12 who earn necessary community hours for school as we volunteer for a variety of projects. Currently, we are 5 boys and 7 girls supported by Civitan Advisors who tell us how proud they are of us and how we make them laugh a lot!

So far this year we have:

Helped out at The Mills Group Home Hallowe’en Dance – a fun time for the many group homes in Lanark County

Helped seniors play bingo at Fairview Manor and provided the prize money

Purchased and placed a wreathe at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day Service

Staffed a coat check for the Interval House Violet Femmes Dinner donating back the proceeds

Took part in The Mills/Hub Angel Tree program

Worked with the Senior Club to serve a Christmas turkey dinner for the group homes in Mississippi Mills.

Donated to two of the Jr Civitan International projects that support the Civitan International Research Center in Alabama.

And there is more to be done before we rest for the summer!! We are always looking for new members to enjoy the service and fellowship of Civitan. Contact us at:

theclub@almontecivitan.com or 613-256-6234

We have elected officers who lead the business meetings but we all grow and learn as we carry out our various projects. We meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at the Almonte Civitan Hall at 7:30 pm. You might even find us cutting milk bags and weaving them onto a loom to make mats for Haiti as part of our Selection Collection project!