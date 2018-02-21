Learn about flower arranging, March 7

Get into flower arranging with the Carleton Place & District Horticultural Society.

At our March 7 meeting, our Vice President, Linda Bartlett, an Ontario Horticultural Association certified flower show judge, will give a demonstration on the types of floral designs that will be featured at our Spring, Summer and Fall flower shows. If you are interested in floral design and need inspiration, this demonstration is for you. You need not be a member to attend this, or any of our meetings. Why not come as a visitor? A nominal fee of $3 is all that’s required for an informative, fun evening. Door prizes and refreshments are complimentary.

Each month we have an expert speaker on gardening. Topics include growing vegetables and flowers, pollinating plants, pruning and more ─ everything for the novice to keen gardener. Our yearbook gives members information on the speakers for the year as well as other events. The month of May brings the annual Plant Sale, which is held at the Victoria School Garden. Members volunteer to pot up donated plants at a local residence, which is a good chance to socialize while getting to know more about perennials.

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month, from March to June and September to December, at the Zion Memorial United Church Hall, 37 Franklin Street, Carleton Place. Membership is $10 per year; visitors $3 per visit. See our Facebook page for more information or visit our website at www.cphorticulture.ca.