Learning in Almonte: Spring courses

Playing the Organ: Not a Music Course

6 Tuesdays, beginning March 20, 2018, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Ruth Dubois will delve into the various systems of the body and how they work. Ruth is a retired RN who taught Anatomy and Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Pharmacology at three different schools of nursing. She continues to have an active interest in health issues and is eager to share her vast knowledge.

Wander and Wonder in the Ancient Greek World

6 Thursdays, beginning March 22, 2018, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Heather Loube will guide us through the Greek wonders of the ancient world exploring their archaeology, mythology, architecture and history. Heather has taught at both capital universities for the past 25 years and especially enjoys mentoring students on trips to ancient Greek sites. Heather has also served as President and as Programme Coordinator of the Archaeological Institute of America (Ottawa Society) and is on the for the Canadian Institute for Mediterranean Studies.

REGISTRATION:

Respond to Claire ApSimon <cmapsimon@gmail.com> stating the course(s) you wish to attend. The fee is $75.00 per course, by cheque to “Learning in Almonte* or cash only, payable on the first day of the course. As capacity is limited, we will operate on a First come, First served basis.

More information is available from

Marny (613-256-6739) or

Claire (613-733-2382)

All courses are held in the meeting room of the Almonte Public Library