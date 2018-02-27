Madeline Scissons – obituary

SCISSONS,

MADELINE

It is with profound sadness that the Scissons family announces the passing of Maddie in her 93rd year. Mary Madeline Scissons was born in Almonte, Ontario, on April 23, 1925, and passed away on February 22, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Morleen (Newton), her brothers James (Gisele) and Patrick, and one sister Dorothy Tinslay (Donald) and niece Claire Scissons. Maddie is survived and dearly missed by her sister Barbara Farnham (John), sister-in-law Johanna Scissons, many nieces and nephews and her god son, Chris Newton, who were all very special to her. Maddie was a long time teacher, principal, and executive employee of the Ottawa English Catholic School board. Cremation has taken place with a Graveside Committal Service to be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

