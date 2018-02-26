“Painting the Irish Landscape” with Blair Paul

Blair T. Paul will be offering an exciting acrylic painting workshop on March 17th, ST. PATRICK’S DAY, with the theme being “Painting the Irish Landscape”. We will be working at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Gatehouse, Mississippi Mills, Ontario.

I lived and painted in Ireland for about one year and loved every minute! Maybe you have also been there and have a favourite photo you would like to turn into a painting.

This workshop is suitable for painters at all levels, and you can register by emailing me at ttbpaul4@hotmail.com. To see my work and other information please visit www.blairpaul.com. Thanks!