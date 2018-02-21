Poor cellular coverage puts Clayton residents at risk

submitted by Clem Pelot

Last Thursday, two young adults from Clayton were involved in a traffic accident that landed their car in the Indian River.

Fortunately there were no serious injuries. What is shocking about this story is that it required a ten minute walk and several unsuccessful tries before a cell phone could be used to report the accident. It is simply not acceptable in this day and age for our community to be unable to use a cellular phone to contact emergency services.

Residents and local business owners in the Clayton area are increasingly upset about poor cellular coverage, which is the worst in eastern Ontario and possibly all of Canada. Neither cellular voice nor cellular data are viable in the Clayton area. The situation is compounded by poor-quality and declining Internet service.

A new Clayton working group has been set up under the umbrella of MM2020, the volunteer group that brought broadband to Almonte and Appleton over the past year. We will be engaging with Clayton area residents to build strong support for our project.

For more information or to get involved, contact Clem Pelot clempelot@storm.ca or 613 256 7535