Rock n’ roll dance raises $4,500 for AGH and Hospice

by Jim Moore

Holy Name Of Mary Parish, aided and abetted by the general public in Almonte and beyond, held a 60s dance at the Almonte Civitan Centre recently.

About 225 folks shimmied and twisted to the sounds of the Star Tools, a great oldies band made up mostly of local physicians who donate their musical talents to fundraisers.

There were some great prizes given out and superb sandwiches and treats offered toward the end of the evening. The profits from the dance — $4500 plus — will be split between Hub/ Hospice and the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation campaign to bring a CT scanner to Almonte.

Thanks to the many volunteers who helped make this a very successful event.

A special thanks to the Star Tools for their generosity.