Sheila Marsh — obituary

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Sheila Marsh (nee Commons)

of Almonte, Ontario, in her 86th year.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Marsh. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Ian (Lori) and Gemma (Harold). Proud Grandmother of Alison, Andrew, Hannah, Owen (Shaylah), Christine, Rachel (Evan) and Robert. Sheila will be missed by her many friends. Thanks to the Staff of Orchard View by the Mississippi, Bayshore Home Health Care, The Almonte General Hospital, Dr. C. Deschenes and the Ottawa Valley Health Team for their kind care and support.

Friends are invited to join Sheila’s family

In a Celebration of her life in the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. 613-256-3313)

on Friday, February 23 at 2 PM.

For those who may choose to honour Sheila with a memorial donation please consider the Almonte General Hospital.

