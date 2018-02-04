Stay and Play in Mississippi Mills this Family Day

February 19 2018 is Family Day in Ontario. There are many free or affordable activities to enjoy close to home. Enjoy free public skating, exploring local history, outdoor fun, or a screening of the movie “Wonder”. Mississippi Mills offers something for everyone in your family.

The Mississippi Mills Recreation and Culture department is hosting a screening of the movie “Wonder” at the Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge St. Almonte at 111:00 AM.Admission is free and light refreshments will be available for sale.

There will be free public skating at both Almonte arena, 182 Bridge St. (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM) and Pakenham arena, 112 MacFarland St. (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM). Thanks to Tim Hortons for sponsoring these great skates.

Visit the Mill of Kintail (2854 Concession 8) and enjoy cross country skiing, hiking or snowshoeing. Bring your own equipment. The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority has waived the admission/vehicle fee in celebration of Family Day.

Learn about local history at the North Lanark Regional Museum, 647 River Rd. Appleton. Museum hours are 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Museum admission is by donation.

Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush is offering a fun-filled Family Day. Open from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM with special activities offered between 10:00AM and 2:00PM. Bring your own equipment and enjoy snowshoeing, cross country skiing and sliding. Explore historical displays and enjoy live music. Bring your appetite for all things maple including pancakes, taffy and cotton candy.

Get out and enjoy some quality family time close to home this Family Day. For more information contact the Mississippi Mills Recreation and Culture Department at 613-256-1077 or Tiffany MacLaren, Community Economic & Cultural Coordinator at tmaclaren@mississippimills.ca.