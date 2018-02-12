‘Sugarmakers Buffet’ at Temple’s, March and April

Temples Sugarbush is busy getting ready for maple season!

We have made big changes at Temple’s this year. The restaurant will be opening on March 1 and we welcome you to come out and join us!

New This Year – We are offering our “Sugarmakers Buffet”, an all you eat traditional maple breakfast buffet served “cabane a sucre style” on weekends and holidays throughout March and April for $20.00 per person. Also includes coffee, tea, assorted juices and milks.

For our customers who want to enjoy food ordered from our menu, we invite you to join us Wednesday to Friday.

There is much to see at Temple’s Sugarbush from exploring our beautiful trails to visiting our sugar shack where the real maple magic happens to sampling maple taffy. Our store is also open, offering a variety of maple treats and fresh maple syrup for take home treats. At Temple’s we offer great food and hospitality in an authentic sugar bush setting.

Our hours are 9am to 3pm, Wednesday through Sunday.

1700 Ferguson Falls Road, Lanark, Ontario.

For full menu details visit us at: http://www.templessugarbush.ca/pancake-house/