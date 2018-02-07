The Bright, the Beautiful, and the Edible — February 21

An exciting gardening speaker series coming to Pakenham: The Bright, the Beautiful, and the Edible

Are you a brand new gardener? Are you an experienced gardener that needs some inspiration? Or do you just need a night out to break from hectic routines? What better way to spend a winter/spring evening than captivated by the beauty of flowers and growing plants and learning useful tips in the process. This exciting garden lecture series will be fun and informative.

We start on Wed February 21 with “A Florist’s Secrets”: Floral designer Cindy Zorgel, formerly of “Keepsakes” in Almonte, will share tips for creating outstanding flower arrangements and discuss the differences between commercial designs and designing for flower shows. Her creations will be auctioned off to lucky attendees. We encourage participants to please bring a houseplant or rooted cutting for our plant exchange.

Then on Wed March 21 we change over to Veggie Gardening – “Grow Your Own great Veggies”: Master Gardener David Hinks will share the secrets of growing your own flavourful and healthy vegetables. He will offer information on all aspects of vegetable gardening and answer any perplexing questions. We encourage participants to please bring seeds for our seed exchange.

The final speaker in the series will be on Wed April 18 when perennials take center stage – “The Right Plant for the Right Place”: Laurie Bachand of Stoneridge Gardens, Clayton, will talk about choosing low maintenance perennials and locating plants where they will thrive. She will also have plants for purchase.

We encourage participants to please bring your old gardening books and exchange them for new titles at our book exchange.

Three great evenings, three great speakers. The Speakers Series will be held at St Andrews United Church Hall in Pakenham. Each session runs from 7:30 to 9:00 PM. Its is proudly hosted by your local garden club, the Pakenham Hort Society. Each session will cost $10.00 per person at the door. The fee is waived for members. Annual membership to the club is only $15.00 per person or $25.00 per couple. Please come out and join us, all are welcome. For more info, please call Lori at 256-4768 or email pakenhamhort@gmail.com.