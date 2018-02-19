Theatre and supper out, March 1

Mills Community Support is coordinating a bus to the theatre and supper out

A great evening out at the theatre with supper first—meet new people, recon­nect with people you have met before, have a relaxing evening out with no supper to cook or dishes to wash!! And we provide transportation to and from Smiths Falls!

Come out and join us at the Smiths Falls Station Theatre for the play “Rumours” by Neil Simon—an American farce and comedy.

When: Thursday, March 1

Time: 7:30pm (bus will leave Almonte around 4:30 as we will go out for supper before the theatre)

Cost: $20.00 (theatre ticket)

Call the Home Support office at 256-4700 to register or for more information