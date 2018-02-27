News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
Photo Corner
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Your Stories
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Year-end address from the Mayor
PRATAC disappoints, fosters fear
Safety first on trail
John Edwards writes on Canada
Councillor McCubbin comments on parks issue
Diana’s Quiz
Diana’s Quiz: February 24
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2018
Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 3, 2018
Diana’s Quiz – February 3, 2018
Letters
Small office at Heritage Court, only $250/mo
Quality dining table and chairs, $375
Tickets for ‘Come From Away’ in Toronto
Mills Community Support seeks Foot Care Nurse
Car seat wanted for toddler
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
Poor cellular coverage puts Clayton residents at risk
Millstone gets a new digital home
One dead in Highway 7 crash
A safe and merry Christmas to our readers
Billboard
‘Trivia Night’ for Arnrprior Humane Society, March 10
Eddy and the Stingrays are back for AGH: UPDATED
“Painting the Irish Landscape” with Blair Paul
Harmonica workshops at Musicworks
‘Mill Workers Memories’ film at Textile Museum, March 3
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Madeline Scissons – obituary
Sheila Marsh — obituary
Helen Foster — obituary
Alex Lawson — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
Photo Corner
Pick of the Past
Ice and water
Let Darkness Bury the Dead: A Murdoch Mystery by Maureen Jennings
Old-time music beats the February Blues
Judi Simpson marks 25 years at CP library
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
For the Birds and Nature: Birding in February
What Is That… White-speckled Beast?
Humans: One Thread in the Web of Life
Beyond blossoms
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Your Stories
The OVRT: Ignoring the facts
Lemon-Herb Sole on Crispy Potato Rafts
Hospital board members play a significant role
Vallentyne Bake raises over $3,000 for AGH
Sports
Elizabeth Vaughan and Ed Bowden win Chili Days tournament
2nd annual Left Hander Curling Championship a success
Curl for Celtfest this Saturday!
Joe Carroll shines in World Under-17 Hockey Challenge
Snowmobile group gets funding for bridge upgrades
Home
The Billboard
‘Trivia Night’ for Arnrprior Humane Society, March 10
The Billboard
‘Trivia Night’ for Arnrprior Humane Society, March 10
February 27, 2018 - 5:36 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Eddy and the Stingrays are back for AGH: UPDATED
“Painting the Irish Landscape” with Blair Paul
Harmonica workshops at Musicworks
LATEST
‘Trivia Night’ for Arnrprior Humane Society, March 10
February 27, 2018 - 5:36 pm
Madeline Scissons – obituary
February 27, 2018 - 5:12 pm
Small office at Heritage Court, only $250/mo
February 26, 2018 - 7:46 pm
Eddy and the Stingrays are back for AGH: UPDATED
February 26, 2018 - 5:04 pm
“Painting the Irish Landscape” with Blair Paul
February 26, 2018 - 4:56 pm
Answers to Diana’s Quiz, February 24
February 26, 2018 - 8:07 am
Harmonica workshops at Musicworks
February 25, 2018 - 5:41 pm
Diana’s Quiz: February 24
February 24, 2018 - 8:07 pm
FOLLOW US
1,294
Fans
Like
500
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Contact Us
About Us
Contributor Bios
©
Edit with Live CSS
/* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.2px !important; line-height: 23px; font-weight:700; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_mx4 .entry-title { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 21px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 26px; line-height: 32px; font-weight:800; } .iosSlider-col-2 .entry-title a{ font-size: 34px; line-height: 40px; font-family: Playfair Display; font-weight:800; text-shadow: 2px 2px 3px #444; } .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 28px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 800; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 21px; font-weight:600; font-family:Lato; color:#000; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-post-content h2, .td-post-content h3, .td-post-content h4, .td-post-content h5 { font-family: Playfair Display; } .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Playfair Display; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 500; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Lato', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Lato'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Lato; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Weather */ .wunderground { padding-top: 0 !important } .wu-forecast-wrapper { font-family: Lato; } .wu-copyright { display:none } .wu-day-title{ text-transform: uppercase; font-weight:700 } .wu-wrapper table tr.even, .wu-wrapper table tr.alt, .wu-wrapper table tr:nth-of-type(odd) { background: #fff; } .wu-wrapper table tr.even, .wu-wrapper table tr.alt, .wu-wrapper table tr:nth-of-type(even) { background: #f7f7f7; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 0 24px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Playfair Display"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 18.4px; line-height: 30px; color: #000; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 17.2px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Lato; color:#333; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Playfair Display; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Lato; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:800; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 38px; line-height: 47px; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Lato; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Lato; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Lato; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Lato !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; }