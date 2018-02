Wow! What an amazing community effort!

This year the Vallentyne Bake at H.F.T. (Donut shop in Almonte) Raised $3,192 on behalf of Gord and Bill.

All proceeds are donated directly to the Almonte General Hospital.

Thank you so much to the Vallentyne family, and volunteers.

Huge thank-you to Shelly and Chris at the Clayton General Store.

Giant thank-you to all the people of Almonte, and surrounding areas, for supporting such a dear cause that is close to all our hearts.

Sincerely, H.F.T.