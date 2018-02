You’re invited to Wilma McQuaker’s House Sale

Friends, colleagues and acquaintances are invited to Wilma’s House Sale.

Feb. 24th, 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

70 Spring Street, Almonte

Wilma’s family would love her things to go to those who she knew and cared about. Please stop by!

· Stamping and Craft Supplies

· Home Décor

· Furniture

· Housewares

· Office Supplies

· Linens & Blankets

· Tools

· Body Products

· Clothing

· Cleaning Products

And more