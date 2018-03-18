Alice Melanson — obituary

Melanson

Alice May

Peacefully at the Grove Nursing Home, Arnprior on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Alice M. Melanson (nee; Neilson)

formerly of Pakenham, age 82 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Wilmer Melanson. Loved and respected mother of Linda Linklater (Duane) and Barry Melanson (Beth). Sister of Mrs. Marion Timmons (Bert). Predeceased by her brothers; Wilfred & Lorne. Also survived by 4 grandchildren: Stacey, Jamie, Mitch & Matt and 7 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313

for visiting on Friday, March 23 from 7 to 9 pm. Thence to rest in St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham from 10 AM Saturday, March 24 until Service at 11 AM. Spring interment with her husband in Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte.

For those who may choose to honour Alice with a memorial donation, please consider The Grove Nursing Home or The Alzheimer’s Society.

