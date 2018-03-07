Donna Ford — obituary

Ford,

Donna

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our beautiful and classy Mother and Monarch of the Family on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 just 12 days shy of her 88th birthday. Deeply missed by her late husband Gord. Will never be forgotten by her two daughters Heather (Bob), and Pam (Mike). Cherished by her grandchildren William (Lacey), Emily (Brandon), John (Chelsea), Cody, Jo-lynn (James), Jessi-ann (Kurt), Andre, Denis, Mitch and her great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Donna may be made to the Guthrie United Church or charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Donna’s Life

will be held in the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11am. Reception to follow in the Almonte Civitan Club.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com