For the Birds and Nature: Spring is coming!

by Cheryl Baxter

Happy Friday to you all!

We are mid-way through March and are really starting to notice sure signs of Spring everywhere! The Canada Geese have begun to return, the Robins are visible pretty much everywhere and the unmistakable sound of the Red-Winged Blackbird’s song is in the air! Although there is a fresh coat of snow on the ground and the temps are well below zero today, don’t lose heart, Spring is coming!!

My feeders have been overtaken by the pesky Starlings. I really don’t care much for them as they clean me out of my nice suet and everything they can get at! They come in flocks of more than a dozen at a time! They do have one thing going for them however, it’s that they are pretty when the light hits their feathers the right way! The photographer in me enjoys them for that aspect. (Don’t worry, I know they need to eat too, and they do!! 😉 )

I do have one cute little Junco that showed up on March 9th. He/she is very sweet and I know it’s the same bird as he has a couple of white specks on his cheek. (photos below)

I have been enjoying photographing the sunrises during this last month and I have included a few of these photos below.

Please enjoy my photography offerings from these last weeks.

See you in April! Happy birding!

~Cheryl