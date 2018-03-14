Gay Cook’s Fresh Pea Soup with Mint or Dill

by Gay Cook

This pea soup is a winner for any season even in winter with the bright green pea colour flavoured with a fresh herb. A refreshing soup that can be served hot or cold.

makes 6 servings

3 cups/750 mL fresh or frozen peas

1/2 medium-sized onion, peeled, chopped

2 to 3 fresh mint stalks or dill sprigs

2 cups/500 mL chicken stock

1 cup/250 mL milk and or cream

Season with salt and pepper to taste

Garnish:

1/2 cup/125 mL toasted or fried croutons-optional

1 tbsp/15 mL finely chopped mint or dill

In saucepan, bring to boil, peas, onions, mint or dill and stock. Simmer 6 to 8 minutes. Puree. If desired, sieve to remove pea husks. Reheat; add milk and or cream. Season. To serve, garnish with croutons, mint or dill.

Croutons:

1/2 cup/125 mL small bread cubes without crusts

1 tbsp/15 mL butter

In frying heat butter and saute bread cubes until golden and crisp, stirring constantly. Or, place bread cubes on a bake sheet, sprinkle on melted butter and bake in 375 F/190 C oven for 10 minutes or until croutons are golden and crisp.