Gay Cook’s Fresh Pea Soup with Mint or Dill

by Gay Cook
This pea soup is a winner for any season even in winter with the bright green pea colour flavoured with a fresh herb. A refreshing soup that can be served hot or cold.
makes 6 servings
- 3 cups/750 mL fresh or frozen peas
- 1/2 medium-sized onion, peeled, chopped
- 2 to 3 fresh mint stalks or dill sprigs
- 2 cups/500 mL chicken stock
- 1 cup/250 mL milk and or cream
- Season with salt and pepper to taste
Garnish:
- 1/2 cup/125 mL toasted or fried croutons-optional
- 1 tbsp/15 mL finely chopped mint or dill
- In saucepan, bring to boil, peas, onions, mint or dill and stock. Simmer 6 to 8 minutes. Puree. If desired, sieve to remove pea husks. Reheat; add milk and or cream. Season. To serve, garnish with croutons, mint or dill.
Croutons:
- 1/2 cup/125 mL small bread cubes without crusts
- 1 tbsp/15 mL butter
In frying heat butter and saute bread cubes until golden and crisp, stirring constantly. Or, place bread cubes on a bake sheet, sprinkle on melted butter and bake in 375 F/190 C oven for 10 minutes or until croutons are golden and crisp.