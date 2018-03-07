Honey Sriracha Glazed Meatballs

by Susan Hanna

This recipe for turkey meatballs from Eat Yourself Skinny is easy to make, spicy and has fewer than 300 calories per serving. You can serve these with rice and veggies or place one or two meatballs on a Boston lettuce leaf, top with red pepper strips and chopped cilantro and eat like a wrap.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used 4C panko breadcrumbs, Simply Natural Organic Sriracha, tamari (instead of soy sauce), Marukan rice vinegar and President’s Choice Pure Sesame Oil, which are all additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 lb. (1 kg) lean ground turkey

1 cup (250 ml) whole wheat panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs

¼ cup (60 ml) green onions, chopped

½ tsp. (2 ml) garlic powder

½ tsp. (2 ml) salt

½ tsp. (2 ml) black pepper

For the sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) Sriracha

3 Tbsp (45 ml) reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp (45 ml) rice vinegar

3 Tbsp (45 ml) honey

1 Tbsp (15 ml) grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp. (2 ml) toasted sesame oil

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

In a large bowl, mix together turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, green onions, garlic powder and salt/pepper until well combined. Shape mixture into 1½-inch balls/3.8 cm (you’ll make roughly 40 balls) and place spaced apart on prepared baking sheets lightly sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake meatballs for 20 to 25 minutes, or until browned and cooked through.

While the meatballs are baking, combine all the ingredients for the sauce in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking continuously. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes (the sauce will start to thicken) then toss with the meatballs.

Serve immediately over brown rice and top with green onions and a few sesame seeds. Serves 8.

From Eat Yourself Skinny