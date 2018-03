Gloria the Gopher, from CBC’s vintage “Under the Umbrella Tree” children’s

series, is very happy to tell everybody that she and her friends Holly, Iggy

the Iguana and Jacob Blue Jay, are now streaming on Canada Media Fund’s new

channel, Encore+ on YouTube. This is a channel that features Canadian

television classics that viewers will enjoy seeing again and again.

Just in time for March Break!

26 English episodes.

26 French episodes.