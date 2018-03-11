Participatory Democracy in Action

By Robin Sukhu

Municipal elections are coming up. I recognize how important the job of Mayor is to our municipality. I no longer want to be a passive observer in the election process. I don’t have spare time to go to meetings and hope to get a chance to ask a candidate a question. Then 30 seconds, later no one remembers the question or the answer.

And winning as Mayor requires some financial support. If I donate in the early days of the campaign but later I determine that I misjudged my candidate, I am stuck. It may not be possible to get my donation back.

We need a better way to participate.

I decided to do something to make it easy to participate and to engage early with potential candidates. Make it easy to donate. And if you donate and then realise that you made a mistake, you can get your money back.

The goal was to have something that required a minimal amount of your time. Allow you to track the candidate’s progress, ask questions, see the answers and make it easy to donate and get a refund. What I built is available at mmvotes.ca. Check it out and see if it works for you. Use the Contact page at the site to tell me what works and what doesn’t.

I am hoping that if we all participate we can elect a Mayor who share our values.