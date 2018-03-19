Sharyn Ann (Sam) MacDonald — obituary

Sharyn Ann (Sam) MacDonald

1953-2018

At her home in Almonte, on February 26, 2018. Wife of the late Larry Evans, daughter of the late Captain Gordon and Jean MacDonald, sister of Linda MacDonald (Sharbot Lake). Sharyn was born in Ottawa and spent her career in the software industry in both Toronto and Ottawa. Cremation has already taken place.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on April 7, 2018 at Pinecrest Cemetery, 2500 Baseline Rd, Ottawa. Friends and family are welcome to meet at the main office at Pinecrest, or join the family at 12 pm at The Ravines Senior Suites, 636 Prado Private, Ottawa following the service, for a time of sharing. If desired, donations can be made to the Almonte General Hospital or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society.

