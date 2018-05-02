AGH still seeks board members, deadline May 14

Help shape the future of Almonte General Hospital

Almonte General Hospital is accepting applications for positions on the Board of Directors, beginning June 25, 2018.

AGH’s Board provides leadership and strategic direction to the organization’s three divisions – Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and Lanark County Paramedic Service – while overseeing key aspects of performance.

Board members must be at least 18 years of age and must live or work within the area served by the Hospital. Members of the Professional staff, employees and their spouses, children, parents or siblings (or the spouse of any child, parent or sibling) are not eligible to serve unless permitted by a majority vote of the Board of Directors. Previous experience as a member of a board or in a senior leadership role is an asset.

The Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates and make a recommendation to the Board of Directors for approval.

Application forms are available at www.agh-fvm.com or through the office of the President & CEO at 613-256- 2514 ext 2220.

The deadline for applications has been extended to Monday, May 14, 2018. We thank all applicants for their interest in serving AGH. Only those selected for interview will be contacted.