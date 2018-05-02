BOWES

ROBERT ALEXANDER (Alex)

In hospital at Ottawa on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Alex Bowes of Pakenham, age 84 years.

Beloved son of the late Thorpe and Lulu Bowes. Dear brother of Edith and Melville (late Millie) both of Almonte. Predeceased by his brothers; Willie and Alvin. Survived by his sister-in-law Ruth Bowes as well as 2 nieces, Kelda & Lori and 3 nephews, Jason, Larry and Dean.

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario, (613)256-3313

for visiting on Wednesday, May 2 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and where a complete Service including committal will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Thursday, May 3 at 11 AM. Spring interment Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte.

For those whom may want to honour Alex with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Digital Imaging Campaign.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com