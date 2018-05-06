News
Enerdu
Features
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Your Stories
Sports
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Councillor Watters reports on broadband upgrades in MM
Councillor Edwards on OVRT recommendations
Year-end address from the Mayor
PRATAC disappoints, fosters fear
Safety first on trail
Diana’s Quiz
Diana’s Quiz – May 8, 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 28, 2018
Diana’s Quiz – April 28, 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 21, 2018
Diana’s Quiz – April 21, 2018
Letters
Quality wood bedroom set, $200
Summer job at Mills Community Support
Multi-family yard sale on Martin Street, Saturday
Help wanted at screen-printing company
Maternity leave position: Optometric Assistant
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
All
Enerdu
Features
Local student advances to provincial speakers competition
Christa Lowry is in the running for Mayor
Mayor McLaughlin will not seek re-election
Almonte resident discusses organ donation with CBC and MPs
Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, May 9
‘The Prince and the Pauper’ at Cornerstone, May 15-17
Open house at the nursery school, May 10
Join the Hub for the Royal Wedding on May 19
Plan now for ‘Puppets and Paddling’ in August
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Alex Bowes — obituary
Modesta Mary Ryan — obituary
Jim Affleck — obituary
Clare Humphrey — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
Pick of the Past
Sarah Jaynes launch at Carriageway, May 10
‘Vi’ by Kim Thúy: book review
Equinox at the Sivarulrasa Gallery
Folkus: Exploring the idea of North
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
What Is That … Northern Beastie?
The NightSky of Spring
Of ticks, trees, and pesticides
Observing Lunar Horizons – each day a ‘New Horizon’
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Your Stories
Pockets of Paradise: High Lonesome
Pockets of Paradise: Blakeney Park
AGH still seeks board members, deadline May 14
Mills Community Support Pitches In
Sports
Almonte tennis season gearing up
North Lanark +55 Senior Summer Games for 2018
Almonte Curling Club runs successful food drive
Elizabeth Vaughan and Ed Bowden win Chili Days tournament
2nd annual Left Hander Curling Championship a success
Home
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, May 9
The Billboard
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, May 9
May 6, 2018 - 5:42 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
‘The Prince and the Pauper’ at Cornerstone, May 15-17
Open house at the nursery school, May 10
Join the Hub for the Royal Wedding on May 19
LATEST
An hour of peace at St. Paul’s, May 9
May 6, 2018 - 5:42 pm
Quality wood bedroom set, $200
May 6, 2018 - 5:38 pm
What Is That … Northern Beastie?
May 5, 2018 - 7:55 pm
A note on Millstone commenting
May 5, 2018 - 6:27 pm
Pockets of Paradise: High Lonesome
May 5, 2018 - 5:31 pm
Reflections on a place called home
May 5, 2018 - 5:19 pm
ODTAA
May 5, 2018 - 4:59 pm
‘The Prince and the Pauper’ at Cornerstone, May 15-17
May 5, 2018 - 4:02 pm
FOLLOW US
1,329
Fans
Like
506
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Contact Us
About Us
Contributor Bios
© Almonte Press Club
Edit with Live CSS
/* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.2px !important; line-height: 23px; font-weight:700; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_mx4 .entry-title { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 21px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 26px; line-height: 32px; font-weight:800; } .iosSlider-col-2 .entry-title a{ font-size: 34px; line-height: 40px; font-family: Playfair Display; font-weight:800; text-shadow: 2px 2px 3px #444; } .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 22px; line-height: 28px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 800; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 21px; font-weight:600; font-family:Lato; color:#000; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-post-content h2, .td-post-content h3, .td-post-content h4, .td-post-content h5 { font-family: Playfair Display; } .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Playfair Display; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 500; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Lato', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Lato'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Lato; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Weather */ .wunderground { padding-top: 0 !important } .wu-forecast-wrapper { font-family: Lato; } .wu-copyright { display:none } .wu-day-title{ text-transform: uppercase; font-weight:700 } .wu-wrapper table tr.even, .wu-wrapper table tr.alt, .wu-wrapper table tr:nth-of-type(odd) { background: #fff; } .wu-wrapper table tr.even, .wu-wrapper table tr.alt, .wu-wrapper table tr:nth-of-type(even) { background: #f7f7f7; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 0 24px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Playfair Display"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 18.4px; line-height: 30px; color: #000; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Lato; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Playfair Display; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Lato; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:800; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 38px; line-height: 47px; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Lato; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Lato; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Lato; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Lato !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } td, td p { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } .recent-post-slider h2.wp-post-title a{ margin: 5px 0 !important; font-size:35px !important; line-height: 41px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Playfair Display'; } .td-weather-week{ display:none !important; } .td-weather-city { display: none; } blockquote p { font-family: Playfair Display !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:21px !important; line-height:30px !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#333 !important; padding:9px 0 !important; margin:0 !important; } blockquote{ margin:0 8% 10px 8%!important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4) !important; }