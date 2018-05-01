Another Square Foot Garden workshop, May 5

ATTENTION ALL GARDENERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED!

If you missed last week’s SQUARE FOOT GARDEN WORKSHOP, there will be two more so pick your date & join us! If you are concerned about chemically-laden vegetables available commercially, here’s another chance to learn about the latest news on this organic, space-saving, weedless method of growing vegetables right in your backyard!

Space will be limited so please register early at 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com (use WORKSHOP in subject line)

as it will soon be time to plant. Perfect for those with a small space, little time and a desire to eat nutritionally & pesticide free. SFG book available at workshop.

DATE: at 1:30 pm – SATURDAY, May 5th

And 6:30 pm THURSDAY, May 3rd.

LOCATION: ALMONTE (TBD) Cost: $10.