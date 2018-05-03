Art in the Attic, May 11-13

Art in the Attic – this is us!

The 28th annual Art In The Attic (AITA) Show and Sale takes place on Mothers’ Day weekend, May 11 7-9 pm, May 12 10 am-7 pm and 13 May 10 am-4 pm in Almonte Old Town Hall, 11 Bridge St in Almonte. This fun and unique show is a celebration of the creativity of local artists of all ages and experiences; from preschoolers to octogenarians; and from novices to those schooled at high level art institutions such as the Musee de Beaux Arts, Oxford Brookes Glasgow University Fine Arts and more. This event has earned a reputation as a fantastic place to pick up some wonderful art at very affordable prices!

AITA is the main event of the Almonte and Areas Artists’ Association (AAAA) whose mandate is to encourage all artists to continue to grow their artistic skills and to showcase their work. So they have invited the “Rugrat Rembrandts” from the Ontario Early Years Centre Lanark, and the very talented senior art students from Notre Dame High School, as well as the artists participating in the Lanark County Support Services art program, to join them in this celebration. Visitors are continually amazed at the work produced by these young people guests.

Our Featured Artist this year is Jim McGrath, a very accomplished pastel artist who been participating in Art In The Attic for over 20 years. Jim is 86 years old and this will be his last show. So don’t miss this opportunity!

AAAA also believes that the local art community is an integral and contributing part of the larger Mississippi Mills community and so each year, they produce a large group art project that they give back to the town. This year it is an 8 ft square mural of Bellamy’s Grist Mill that will be hung on Clayton Community Center this summer. The mural will be unveiled at the AITA Friday evening festivities.

To help promote other great aspects of Almonte, the AITA Friday evening festivities will include a 20-minute fashion show featuring clothing from several Almonte boutiques starting at 7:30 pm. Local Crooked Mile Brewery will be providing samples of their very popular craft beer (other beverages will also be available), and the Almonte Pizza-ria Unlimited will also be providing samples including their fantastic butter chicken pizza.

Art In The Attic is always a great starting point for spending a day in beautiful heritage Almonte. AITA website, www.almonteartintheattic.wordpress.com offers an abundance of information to help you MAKE IT A DAY, as well as a display table at the show.

AITA is one of the four art events in the Mississippi Mills Creative Seasons, the others being: Crown and Pumpkin Tour held on Thanksgiving Weekend; Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show during the first weekend in November; and Maple Run Tour during the first weekend in April.