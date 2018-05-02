Blair Paul “Painting Spring Water”, May 12

On May 12th. professional artist Blair T. Paul – AOCAD, OSA will be offering a one-day acrylic painting workshop at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Conservation Area Gatehouse, Mississippi Mills Ont. The theme of the workshop will be “Painting Spring Water”, so this implies rivers, ponds, rapids, large puddles in fields…whatever you choose. This workshop is appropriate for beginners, or more experienced painters, and will be an educational, fun day! There are only 5 seats remaining so please email me soon at ttbpaul4@hotmail.com to register. Thanks!