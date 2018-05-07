UPDATE: Rotary mushroom compost sale, May 11-12

The sale is on Friday and Saturday, not Thursday and Friday as previously advertised.
Annual Mushroom Compost Sale
Carleton Place & Mississippi Mills Rotary Club
FRIDAY, May 11th (after 5:00 p.m.)
SATURDAY, May 12th (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
$9.00/bag (25kg. size)
Extra $5.00 charge for delivery
Pre-order by phone to 613-253-1386 or by email to compost@rogers.com by May 8th
Location: Site of Old Barracks, Highway 29, Carleton Place
All proceeds go to the Carleton Place Soccer Clubs and to other local charities.