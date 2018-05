Coaches needed for school soccer program

The Almonte Soccer Club is looking for student coaches for its “Soccer School” program. This program is for 4 to 6-year-old children. Here are the details:

THE 2018 SOCCER SCHOOL PROGRAM WILL RUN FOR 10 WEEKS FROM TUESDAY MAY 22 TO THURSDAY JULY 26. THE PROGRAM WILL BE HELD AT THE CIVITAN FIELDS IN ALMONTE EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT (EXCEPT WHEN THERE IS AN AUCTION AT THE CIVITAN). THE TIME FOR U4 CHILDREN WILL BE FROM 6 TO 6:45 PM WHILE THE U5 AND U6 PROGRAM WILL BE FROM 6 TO 7 PM.

A COACHES ORIENTATION WILL BE HELD ON MAY 15 AND THE SEASON WILL END WITH A BBQ FOR PLAYERS AND THEIR FAMILIES ON JULY 26.

If you like soccer and enjoy working with young children, then this is a fantastic opportunity for you. Also, High School students can earn volunteer hours for helping out!

If you are interested, please contact Mark Priddle at mark@almontesoccer.com