Funds available for park movie nights, apply now

Mississippi Mills residents: Apply to host an outdoor movie in your park this August

For the 4th year The Municipality of Mississippi Mills is sponsoring Five Free Family Outdoor Movie Nights our Parks!

Thursdays: August 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30

We’re looking for your help!

NOMINATE YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD PARK AS A LOCATION FOR AN OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

Mississippi Mills will cover all cost and provide equipment!

Here’s what you do:

Form a host organizing committee (minimum of 3 people)

Commit to the short list of responsibilities the Host a Movie Night Details Sheet (or email tmaclaren@mississippimills.ca for a copy )

Email mminfo@mississppimills.ca before June 15th (Include park location, committee member names & contact information for follow-up)

PARKS WILL BE CHOSEN ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS.

Announcements will be made as applications (that meet all requirements) are received.