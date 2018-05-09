Gay cook’s Rhubarb Maple Sauce

by Gay Cook by Gay Cook

The warm weather has arrive and I had the urge to visit my garden to find I had rhubarb plants were just ready for picking.

I pulled up 8 single red stalkes and cut off the large inedible green leaf to be discarded.

To make a delicious rhubarb sauce add maple syrup as they complements each other especially served over ice cream or made into a sauce served over meat or chicken

Rhubarb Maple Sauce

Sauce can be used over icecream or roasted beef, pork or chicken.

Cut each rhubarb stalk into small cubes to make I cup (250 ml). Place rhubarb cubes in small saucepan. Add the following

1/4 cup (60 ml) water

1/2 cup (125 ml) maple syrup

Pinch salt

Zest of 1 orange – use the smallest grate section of the grater

Bring the mixture to the boil, reduce heat in simmer for 4 to 5 minutes.