Help wanted at screen-printing company

KBR SCREENPRINT & EMBROIDERY of Carleton Place, is looking for a third Production Assistant to compliment our current staffing. We are currently a small but dynamic team of three. The Production Assistant reports directly to the Owner.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Post-secondary education

1 to 2 years experience in customer service is ideal

Good command of English language

Ability to learn the garment industry and remain current on trends

Energetic team player who works well under pressure

Ability to work well under tight deadlines

Demonstrated willingness and desire to learn and do what is needed to “get the job done”

Ability to learn all elements of the project, including timelines, production limitations and conceptual design to meet the customer’s needs.

Understanding of graphics, layout and design is helpful

Some mechanical abilities to troubleshoot equipment issues would be helpful

MAJOR DUTIES:

He/she will be responsible for Customer Service

Heat Press decorating

Embroidery on various garments/items using our 2-head embroidery system

Provide Screen-printing production support by cleaning, prepping and burning film to screens

Folding of finished garments

Prepare work orders for jobs as per customer specifications

Assist with order placement and processing of incoming raw materials, general sorting

Other Ad Hoc jobs assigned by the Owner

The position is part-time. Beginning salary is minimum wage.

Candidate will be required to be available as per assigned schedule. Shop hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday (Thursday until 7pm), with occasional weekend work when the workload requires the extra time. Schedule is based on a shared workload and is dependent on job priority and volume. This position could easily grow to full time, if desired, as we are growing our company and expanding services.

NOTE: This job requires the ability to lift up to 65 pounds, it also involves standing for long periods and repetitive work.

Contact Kelly McCracken by e-mail (Kelly@kbrscreenprint.com) or phone 613-257-3332.