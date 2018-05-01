Hypatia’s Voice Women’s Choir, May 5

Are you searching for a unique, beautiful gift for mom this mother’s day? Why not treat her to a concert in honour of mothers!

Hypatia’s Voice Women’s Choir from Ottawa will be visiting the Almonte Old Town Hall May 5th for a 10:30 am concert! Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and are available at Baker Bob’s or online at www.hypatiasvoice.ca.

This program pays tribute to the wonder and mystery of mothering, and celebrates the powerful bonds we share with our mothers, our grandmothers and great-grandmothers, our children. You will hear beautiful works by composers such as Gwyneth Walker, Ysaye Barnwell and Andrea Ramsey, and you don’t want to miss the Ontario premiere of Kathleen Allan’s stunning Primary Colours, composed for Elektra Women’s Choir in 2017. There is something for everyone in this concert, which is sure to bring you laughter, tears, and many touching moments that will inspire the heart!