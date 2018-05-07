‘Indulge Your Senses’ fundraiser for AGH, May 26

Indulge Your Senses!

An elegant fundraiser evening in support of the Almonte General Hospital

Saturday May 26, 2018, 4pm-7pm

Sivarulrasa Gallery, 34 Mill St, Almonte ON

On Saturday May 26, 2018, 4pm-7pm, Almonte’s Sivarulrasa Gallery will host an elegant fundraiser evening entitled Indulge Your Senses to benefit the Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation’s ongoing campaign to raise money for diagnostic equipment. The evening will feature fine art, light food and wine in the Gallery’s exquisite contemporary art setting. A live jazz duo, the Somerset Combo, featuring local favourites Ric Denis on guitar and Tony Stuart on clarinet will provide lively atmospheric and classic jazz music. The gallery’s ongoing spring-themed exhibition Equinox featuring works by artists Sarah Anderson, Carly Belford, and Jane Irwin will be on display.

Attire: Semi-formal or business

Tickets: $80 per person, with a $50 tax donation receipt. Only 50 tickets are available – to reserve, please call the Gallery at 613-256-8033 or email info@sivarulrasa.com. All ticket proceeds go to the AGH-FVM Foundation – the Gallery hopes to raise $4000 for the hospital. Costs for music, food, wine, space and marketing are donated by Sivarulrasa Gallery.

For more information please visit: http://sivarulrasa.com/outreach/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill St, Almonte

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033