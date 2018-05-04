Join the Hub for the Royal Wedding on May 19

Fundraiser for 118 Mill St. – The HUB’s Royal Wedding Watch Party on May 19th

The Hub is having a fundraiser for the 118 Mill St. Building Fund and would like to invite you to join us for what’s expected to be one of the most watched worldwide events in TV history!

Join us at our Royal Wedding Watch Party on May 19th, 2018 starting at 6 am at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

A big screen will be set up to watch the event unfold while you enjoy brunch followed by cake!

Attention all bakers!

THERE WILL BE A ROYAL WEDDING CAKE CHALLENGE FOR ‘BEST DECORATED’ WEDDING CAKE!

If you are interested in the baking challenge, let us know. We are asking those participating in the Wedding Cake Challenge to bake and decorate a wedding cake (to serve 8 people). Cakes will be on display and all attendees will have 1 vote for their favorite cake. Bragging rights and prize for the winner! These cakes will be raffled off after a winner is announced.

In lieu of gifts, a donation to the Hub Building fund will be gratefully received. All congratulatory cards will be forwarded to the happy couple. Monetary gifts over $10 will receive a tax receipt.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at BlackBird and Gilligallou Birds in Almonte.

For more information, to reserve a spot in our baking challenge or to reserve tickets, please email: info@thehubalmonte.com.