Local student advances to provincial speakers competition

Public speaking contests take place in Legion Halls every winter across Ontario.

The Public Speaking Contest, part of the Legion’s Youth and Education program, is meant to give young people an opportunity to speak in public. The individual chooses their own subject matter for the address.

Almonte Branch 240, under the direction of the Youth Education Chair, hosts a Public Speaking contest every February. Contestants participate in Primary, Junior, Intermediate and Senior divisions, and first place winners in advance to Zone competition, and winners there advance to District, then to Area, then to Provincial finals.

We always have great speakers at our branch, and one of those speakers is Abigail Donaldson. Abigail is a graduate of Pakenham Public School and is currently a grade 11 student at Almonte and District High School. Abigail has consistently demonstrated excellent ability as a public speaker, as well as researching and writing exceptionally interesting subject matter. Her 2018 speech on Poverty captured the attention of the judges, and her poise in delivery earned her a first-place finish. Over the years, Abigail has often advanced to Zone, and sometimes District competition. This year, Abigail has advanced all the way to the Provincial competition, and will participate in that contest on Saturday, May 5th in Trenton.

“Almonte Legion Branch 240 wishes success to Abigail in her competition. She is certainly a thoughtful young person with great ideas and ability, and we know she will go far in life,” says Jane Torrance, Youth Education Chair.

Good luck on Saturday, Abigail!