Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Councillor Watters reports on broadband upgrades in MM
Councillor Edwards on OVRT recommendations
Year-end address from the Mayor
PRATAC disappoints, fosters fear
Safety first on trail
Diana’s Quiz
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 28, 2018
Diana’s Quiz – April 28, 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 21, 2018
Diana’s Quiz – April 21, 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 14, 2018
Letters
Multi-family yard sale on Martin Street, Saturday
Help wanted at screen-printing company
Maternity leave position: Optometric Assistant
Dog crate for sale
Student employment opportunity in Pakenham and Almonte
Christa Lowry is in the running for Mayor
Mayor McLaughlin will not seek re-election
Almonte resident discusses organ donation with CBC and MPs
Municipality responds on Humboldt flag controversy
Art in the Attic, May 11-13
Blair Paul “Painting Spring Water”, May 12
Another Square Foot Garden workshop, May 5
Hypatia’s Voice Women’s Choir, May 5
‘PorchFest de Mississippi Mills’ comes to Almonte on June 16
Alex Bowes — obituary
Modesta Mary Ryan — obituary
Jim Affleck — obituary
Clare Humphrey — obituary
Sarah Jaynes launch at Carriageway, May 10
‘Vi’ by Kim Thúy: book review
Equinox at the Sivarulrasa Gallery
Folkus: Exploring the idea of North
The NightSky of Spring
Of ticks, trees, and pesticides
Observing Lunar Horizons – each day a ‘New Horizon’
For the Birds and Nature: Spring is STILL coming!
AGH still seeks board members, deadline May 14
Mills Community Support Pitches In
Grilled Asparagus with Cherry Tomato Topping
Gardening in Almonte: The end of winter?
Sports
Almonte tennis season gearing up
North Lanark +55 Senior Summer Games for 2018
Almonte Curling Club runs successful food drive
Elizabeth Vaughan and Ed Bowden win Chili Days tournament
2nd annual Left Hander Curling Championship a success
Multi-family yard sale on Martin Street, Saturday
Multi-family yard sale on Martin Street, Saturday
May 3, 2018 - 10:27 am
