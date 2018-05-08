Be among the first to see Nathalie Bedard’s new line of wearable art – Being Truly U

Her brand new clothing collection will be opening Almonte’s artistic popular event: Art in the Attic. She will be part of 22 other artists to present her artwork featuring her paintings and new clothing design at the Old Town Hall starting Friday night May 11 at 7:30.

Devoted to the protection of water quality as a Landscape Architect for more than 18 years, Nathalie believes that the closer we connect to the water, the more we connect to our own truth, the more potential for positive change and healing. She recently moved to Almonte and is now a multi-dimensional artist. Her art is inspired by her profound love and connection to nature, to water combined with a lifelong mission to contribute to women’s authentic and full creative expression as key to wholeness and lasting well-being. Authentic living is a fine art, it takes courage. Nathalie’s creative expression, reflected in her clothing design, celebrates courageous living and invites women to wear the brighter colors of love, joy, gratitude and trust. Nathalie’s wearable art is an invitation to embody what is unique and authentic about you – Being Truly U.

Be the first to order your wearable art a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day and women’s creative life force. Some of her selected unique Kimonos, Dresses,Yoga Pants and Journal will have 20% off. Try on her new, colorful water-lover designs to add to your spring-summer wardrobe, or join Nathalie’s next workshops and be inspired to write, paint, create your authentic living where you get to express fully who you are from your heart and soul.