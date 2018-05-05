What is ODTAA? It’s what I often find myself muttering after the latest Millstone glitch: One Damn Thing After Another.

This time it’s the fact that neither the daily email version nor the Facebook version of the Millstone has been updated in the past couple of days.

I’m moderately confident I’ve figured out why — it seems to be related to the caching of the ‘RSS feed’ that generates those two versions of the paper. The Facebook page is now more up to date, and I’ll find out in a couple of hours if the email version is too.

As usual, mea culpa etc.