Oh for CRYING out loud…

So the Millstone’s web hosting company had a major technical meltdown last night, and I’ve lost three days worth of news as a result.

The site was also either offline or spectacularly messed up through the morning as the company attempted to restore back-ups and fix the damage. They didn’t entirely succeed.

Fortunately I have all the email versions of the paper that went out during those three days, so I should be able to recreate most of the missing content from those. That will take some time, however.

I’m also looking into adding additional forms of backup, since it looks like the company’s procedures can’t be relied on.