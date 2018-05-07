Pakenham Hort Society meeting, May 16

Pakenham Horticultural Society

Next meeting Wed. May 16 at 7:00 pm

Spring Flower Show and Ornamental Gardens of the Experimental Farm

Richard Hinchcliff, photographer, author, history buff, will take us on a tour of the ornamental gardens of the Farm and tell us some fascinating stories behind them.

St Andrews United Church Hall

Visitors Welcome

Annual membership $15.00

Benefits of joining include:

Interesting guest speakers on various gardening topics

Members share love of gardening regardless of age or experience

Maintaining community plantings, garden tours

Junior club for kids keen on gardening

For more info please call Sherryl at 613 800-1236 or check out website:

www.gardenontario.org/site.php/pakenham