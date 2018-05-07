Pakenham Hort Society meeting, May 16

Pakenham Horticultural Society

Next meeting Wed. May 16 at 7:00 pm

Spring Flower Show and Ornamental Gardens of the Experimental Farm                                                                                                                              

Richard Hinchcliff, photographer, author, history buff, will take us on a tour of the ornamental gardens of the Farm and tell us some fascinating stories behind them.

St Andrews United Church Hall

Visitors Welcome

Annual membership $15.00

Benefits of joining include:

  • Interesting guest speakers on various gardening topics
  • Members share love of gardening regardless of age or experience
  • Maintaining community plantings, garden tours
  • Junior club for kids keen on gardening

For more info please call Sherryl at 613 800-1236 or check out website:

www.gardenontario.org/site.php/pakenham

 

SHARE
Previous articleAnswer to Diana’s Quiz

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR