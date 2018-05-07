Pakenham Hort Society meeting, May 16

Pakenham Horticultural Society
Next meeting Wed. May 16 at 7:00 pm
Spring Flower Show and Ornamental Gardens of the Experimental Farm
Richard Hinchcliff, photographer, author, history buff, will take us on a tour of the ornamental gardens of the Farm and tell us some fascinating stories behind them.
St Andrews United Church Hall
Visitors Welcome
Annual membership $15.00
Benefits of joining include:
- Interesting guest speakers on various gardening topics
- Members share love of gardening regardless of age or experience
- Maintaining community plantings, garden tours
- Junior club for kids keen on gardening
For more info please call Sherryl at 613 800-1236 or check out website:
www.gardenontario.org/site.php/pakenham