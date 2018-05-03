Plan now for ‘Puppets and Paddling’ in August

Paddles and Puppets for Almonte Hospital

Building on the success of last year’s event, “Paddles and Puppets for Almonte Hospital” is coming to Almonte in August.

Families should circle Saturday, August 11 on their summer calendars and plan to spend the entire day at the Almonte Fairgrounds and beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s activities will support new diagnostic imaging equipment at AGH.

This year’s event, again sponsored by L.G. Lee & Sons, will include a 5 km community paddle up the Mississippi River towards Appleton, and feature teams building, decorating and racing their own rafts across the river.

New this year is the addition of three different puppet shows for kids and their families, sponsored by Levi Home Hardware and presented by the folks who brought you Almonte’s popular Puppets Up!

“I was excited to pull a few strings, so to speak, and get Noreen Young and the Puppets Up team to join forces with us this year as a new and exciting outlet for them,” said Art Solomonian, Chair of the event’s steering committee and the AGH/FVM Foundation.

“We’re also happy to include toe-tapping musical entertainment throughout the afternoon thanks to local music promoter Charlie Kitts and sponsored by Valley Heritage Radio.”

The local Civitan Club will be serving breakfast starting at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon.

While the teams are busy assembling their rafts for the afternoon races, the day’s events will include the community paddle to Appleton, puppet shows, and live music in front of the grandstand. Be on hand at 2 p.m. for the judging of the best raft design and team costume, and stay to watch the fierce competition as the teams take to the water.

Local vendors will be on site throughout the day.

Come and enjoy a day of incredible family entertainment as part of our Almonte Hospital fundraising effort.

For more information on the event click here, or go to almontehospitalfoundation.com and click on the Event Page.

For information on the raft race or to register your raft, email RaftraceAGH@gmail.com